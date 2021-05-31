The Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies get together on the evening of Memorial Day. FedExForum in Memphis hosts this Game 4 matchup as the nightcap to the holiday weekend in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Utah holds a 2-1 lead in the series after a 10-point road on Saturday. Memphis won the series opener and the Grizzlies have enjoyed considerable offensive success against the top-seeded Jazz.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread: Jazz -5

Jazz vs. Grizzlies over-under: 225 points

Jazz vs. Grizzlies money line: Jazz -215, Grizzlies +185

Utah: The Jazz are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 3-6-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover



Utah's prowess from the regular season provides an incredibly strong baseline. The Jazz amassed the NBA's best record with elite units on both ends of the floor. Rudy Gobert, who is averaging 15.7 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocked shots per game in the series, keys a defense that ranked No. 3 in the NBA in overall efficiency this season. Utah led the league in shooting efficiency allowed, and the Jazz are cohesive and effective in stifling opponents. On the offensive end, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are a fantastic backcourt pairing.

The Jazz were a top-five offensive team during the regular season, scoring more than 1.16 points per possession, and that figure balloons to 1.25 points per possession in this series. Utah sits in a tie for the No. 1 spot in the NBA Playoffs in true shooting percentage (63.5 percent), and Conley is averaging 23.0 points and 11.5 assists per game against Memphis. As a team, the Jazz have few weaknesses and, with Mitchell back and healthy from an ankle injury, they have championship upside.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is fighting an uphill battle in overall talent, but the Grizzlies have performed well in the series and have plenty of angles to attack. Second-year point guard Ja Morant has been fantastic, averaging 33.7 points and 6.0 assists per game, and Dillon Brooks is averaging 27.0 points with top-tier defense on the wing. As a team, Memphis is scoring almost 1.19 points per possession, an elite figure, and they are No. 1 in the NBA Playoffs in ball security, turning the ball over on only 9.8 percent of possessions. In the regular season, the Grizzlies also ranked in the top five in both offensive rebound rate (28.5 percent) and assists (26.9 per game).

On the defensive side, Memphis has faced trouble through three games, but the Grizzlies were No. 7 in the NBA in defensive rating (110.5 points allowed per 100 possessions). They can make hay by generating havoc, as the Grizzlies led the NBA in steals (9.1 per game), during the 2020-21 regular season.

