The 2021 NBA Playoffs continue with a quartet of first-round games on Sunday. In the third of four games on the slate, the Brooklyn Nets travel to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of a seven-game series. Brooklyn leads the series by a 2-1 margin after taking its first loss of the series on Friday. Boston will attempt to even the series after notching its 22nd win in 37 games overall at home this season, including the regular season and the playoffs.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Boston. The latest Nets vs. Celtics odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Brooklyn as a 7.5-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 228.5. Before finalizing any Celtics vs. Nets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Nets -7.5

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 228.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Nets -310, Celtics +255

BKN: The Nets are 33-27 after a day off

BOS: The Celtics are 6-3 as a home underdog

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets lost to the Celtics on Friday in Game 3, 125-119, but it was just the first time that Brooklyn fell to Boston this season after stacking up three regular season and two postseason wins. James Harden scored 41 points, becoming the third Nets player to drop 40 points in a postseason game, and he also had 10 assists and seven rebounds. Kevin Durant poured in 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, as he and Harden became just the second pair of players in franchise history to reach 30-plus points in the same postseason game.

Kyrie Irving scored just 16 points on Friday, as he missed 11-of-17 shots from the field, but he has scored 29-plus points vs. Boston three times this season. Harden (Game 3) and Joe Harris (Game 2) have both made seven 3-pointers in a game in this series, tying a franchise playoff record. The Nets have won nine of their last 10 postseason games against the Celtics. Jeff Green is expected to miss the rest of the series with a foot injury and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Why the Celtics can cover

Jayson Tatum pushed the Celtics back into the series with a playoff career-high 50 points on Friday. He bounced back in spectacular fashion after being held to nine points in Game 2 and leaving after 21 minutes because he was poked in the eye. Tatum became the sixth player in franchise history to reach the 50-point mark in a postseason game. He also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Tatum now has three games of 30-plus points vs. Brooklyn this season. The Celtics shot 50.6 percent from the floor on Friday. Marcus Smart scored 23 points and Tristan Thompson double-doubled with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Robert Williams III left Friday's game after six minutes with an ankle injury. Kemba Walker scored six points after suffering a bone bruise of his left knee in Game 2.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

