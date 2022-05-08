The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing as the second round continues Sunday. The Mavericks-Suns and 76ers-Heat series are back in action to close out the weekend with the home teams trying to even the series in Game 4s. Luka Doncic and Dallas host Phoenix in the day's first game before Joel Embiid and the 76ers try for their second straight win against Miami. In Saturday's action, the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors took 2-1 leads in their series against the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
This week's playoff schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, May 8
Game 4: Suns at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. (TNT)
Monday, May 9
Game 4: Bucks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, May 10
Game 5: Heat at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Suns at Mavericks, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Wednesday, May 11
Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Warriors at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, May 12
Game 6*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (ESPN)
Friday, May 13
Game 6*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (ESPN)
Game 6*: Grizzlies at Warriors, TBD (ESPN)
Saturday, May 14
No games scheduled
Sunday, May 15
Game 7*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)
Monday, May 16
Game 7*: Warriors at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)