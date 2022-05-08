The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing as the second round continues Sunday. The Mavericks-Suns and 76ers-Heat series are back in action to close out the weekend with the home teams trying to even the series in Game 4s. Luka Doncic and Dallas host Phoenix in the day's first game before Joel Embiid and the 76ers try for their second straight win against Miami. In Saturday's action, the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors took 2-1 leads in their series against the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, May 8

Game 4: Suns at Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, May 9

Game 4: Bucks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, May 10

Game 5: Heat at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Suns at Mavericks, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Wednesday, May 11

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Warriors at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)



Thursday, May 12

Game 6*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (ESPN)

Game 6*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (ESPN)

Friday, May 13

Game 6*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (ESPN)

Game 6*: Grizzlies at Warriors, TBD (ESPN)



Saturday, May 14

No games scheduled



Sunday, May 15

Game 7*: Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Heat at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Suns at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Monday, May 16

Game 7*: Warriors at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)