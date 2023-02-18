Portland's Damian Lillard and Boston's Jayson Tatum headline the field for the 2023 3-Point Contest as part of NBA All-Star Game festivities. The event is the second of All-Star Saturday Night, following the Skills Challenge, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 3-Point Contest 2023 field also features 2020 3-Point Contest winner Buddy Hield of the Pacers. The Indiana ace is the +420 (risk $100 to win $420) second favorite in the latest 2023 All-Star 3-Point Contest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Lillard is the favorite at +325, with Tatum listed at +700.

All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8 p.m. ET. With past winners like Joe Harris and two-time champion Steph Curry out of the picture, an opportunity could open up for a lesser-known player. The 3-Point Contest 2023 field also includes Kevin Huerter (+600), Lauri Markkanen (+650), Tyrese Haliburton (+650), Tyler Herro (+650) and Julius Randle (+950). Before locking in any 2023 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine's NBA expert Mike Barner has to say.

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample. Over the past three seasons at SportsLine, Mike has crushed sportsbooks with a 425-343-12 record, returning $4,416 to $100 bettors on against-the-spread picks. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2021, he nailed Steph Curry as the 3-point champ, and last year Barner hit his over/under pick on the All-Star Game. Anybody who followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

Shockingly, Barner is steering clear of Lillard, fading the Portland superstar even though he is on a stunning scoring run. Lillard is averaging 37 points over his past 20 games, but he hasn't exactly been lighting it up from 3-point range. He is third in the NBA in 3-pointers made, behind Curry and Klay Thompson, at 4.2 per game. But he is shooting 37.2% from outside, so it's more a product of volume. Curry is hitting 45.7% from long range and Thompson is just under 40%.

Lillard's competitiveness might be more beneficial in games than in contests like this. He competed in the 2014 and 2019 3-Point Contests and bowed out in the first round both times. He had 18 points in the opening round in 2014 and 17 in the 2019 edition. Five players scored at least 23 in 2019. Lillard is streaky and has performances of 5-for-17, 1-for-7 and 2-for-7 from 3-point range over his past five games. He can heat up, but Barner is taking a different approach. You can see who to back in the NBA 3-Point Contest here.

NBA 3-Point Contest odds, top contenders

Buddy Hield (+410)

Damiam Lillard (+440)

Kevin Huerter (+525)

Jayson Tatum (+600)

Tyrese Haliburton (+675)

Tyler Herro (+750)

Lauri Markkanen (+750)

Julius Randle (+950)