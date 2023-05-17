The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference finals feature the Miami Heat traveling to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Heat went 44-38 in the regular season and secured the No. 8 seed. Miami knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before beating the New York Knicks in six games during the conference semifinal. Meanwhile, Boston logged a 57-25 record and locked down the No. 2 seed. The Celtics have outlasted the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers through two rounds.

Tip-off at the TD Garden in Boston is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is the 8-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211. Before making any Celtics vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 152 NBA picks, he is 99-52-1 against the spread, returning $3,310 for $100 players.

Now, Severance has set its sights on Game 1 of Heat vs. Celtics and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Celtics:

Heat vs. Celtics: Boston -8

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 211 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Miami +270, Boston -345

MIA: The Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up win

BOS: The Celtics are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games playing on two days rest

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is having a superb playoff run. Butler thrives at creating offense for himself and has a knack for drawing contact. The six-time All-Star is leading the team in points (31.4), assists (5.4), and steals (1.7) during the postseason. He has scored at least 25 points in eight playoff games thus far.

Center Bam Adebayo is an athletic and energetic playmaker in the front court. Adebayo has good power to bully through defenders and owns a soft touch around the rim. The Kentucky product also finishes with force at the basket. Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game during the 2023 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, he finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an excellent shot-creator. Tatum has the ability to get a bucket from all three levels on the floor with ease. The four-time All-Star leads the team in points (28.2), rebounds (10.6), and assists (5.2) during the playoffs. He's finished with a double-double in nine games this postseason. Tatum exploded for 51 points with 13 rebounds in the Game 7 win over the 76ers.

Guard Jaylen Brown continues to be an athletic, downhill scorer in the backcourt. Brown uses his quickness to penetrate the lane and has a reliable jumper. The California product is second on the team in scoring (24.6) with 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. In Sunday's win over the 76ers, Brown finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and went 3-of-6 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

