The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets square off in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Friday night. The Nuggets have gained an edge over Miami and own a 2-1 series lead. In Game 3, Denver topped the Heat 109-94. The Heat are 7-2 against the spread in their last 9 games following a straight-up loss. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played on Friday.

The game from Kaseya Center in Miami will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211. Before making any Heat vs. Nuggets picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 164 NBA picks, he is 106-57-1 against the spread, returning $3,379 for $100 players. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Nuggets vs. Heat and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Heat spread: Denver -3.5

Nuggets vs. Heat over/under: 211 points

Nuggets vs. Heat money line: Denver -165, Miami +140

MIA: The Heat are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games following an ATS loss

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games



Why the Nuggets can cover

Forward Aaron Gordon plays a major role for Denver. Gordon is tasked with defending the opposing team's best player due to his lateral quickness and length. The Arizona product finishes with force in the lane and hovers around the rim. Gordon is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, he had 11 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

The Nuggets have plenty of valuable role players that provide terrific minutes. Guard Christian Braun provides this group with outstanding effort and fight. Braun plays gritty defense and has a knack for causing turnovers. The Kansas product also is relentlessly cutting to the rim. In Denver's Game 3 win, he racked up 15 points and four rebounds.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is tasked with many different roles for Miami. Adebayo is a relentless defender with quick and active hands. The 25-year-old excels at scoring in the lane due to his strength at the rim. Adebayo is averaging 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the 2023 NBA playoffs. On Wednesday, he amassed 22 points and 17 boards.

Forward Jimmy Butler plays at a high level on both ends. Butler is able to consistently get to his spots on the floor, has a knack for creating contact, and also sets his teammates up for quality looks. Butler leads the squad in points (27.3), assists (5.8), and steals (1.8) in the playoffs. In Game 3, Butler finished with 28 points and four assists.

How to make Heat vs. Nuggets picks

Severance is leaning Under on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back.

