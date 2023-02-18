For the second straight year, a Houston Rockets player will enter the AT&T Slam Dunk contest favored to win the title. Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., a son of former high-flying NBA vet Kenyon Martin, is the +220 favorite (risk $100 to win $220) to win the 2023 Slam Dunk contest on All-Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Last year Rockets guard Jalen Green was the favorite to win the contest but flamed out without even advancing to the final round. Martin faces a field that includes Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung, who is second in the 2023 Slam Dunk contest odds (+240), New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (+275) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (+300).

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both seasonlong and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample. Over the past three seasons at SportsLine, Mike has crushed sportsbooks with a 425-343-12 record, returning $4,416 to $100 bettors on against-the-spread picks. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2021, Barner correctly picked Anfernee Simons to win the Slam Dunk contest. Anybody who followed Barner's picks has seen some big returns.

One shocker: Barner is fading McClung, even though he is the second in the odds, at +240. The G League Rookie of the Year last season after averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 assists per game for the South Bay Lakers, McClung was signed to a two-way contract by Philadelphia on Tuesday after averaging 19.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Delaware Blue Coats this season.

But Barner does not like that McClung has never been on an NBA stage like the one he'll experience on Saturday night. "McClung has provided some exciting dunks in the G League, but he'll have his work cut out for him competing against three more established players," Barner told SportsLine. Barner prefers another player over McClung. You can see who to back here.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds, top contenders

Kenyon Martin Jr. (+220)

Mac McClung (+240)

Jericho Sims (+275)

Trey Murphy III (+300)