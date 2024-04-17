The NBA postseason has arrived. Two months of postseason basketball got started on Tuesday night with the opening games of the Play-In Tournament, and the playoffs will keep going through the NBA Finals in June. Most playoff seeds were determined on Sunday in a hectic day to close the regular season, but the Play-In Tournament -- which features big names -- will set the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Here's a look at the complete playoff picture.

The Lakers and Kings were victorious in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night. The Lakers grabbed the West's No. 7 seed in the process, and the Kings ousted the Warriors. It will be Kings vs. Pelicans on Friday night to determine the West's No. 8 seed.

The first pair of Eastern Conference Play-In games are set for Wednesday. The 76ers host the Heat with the No. 7 seed and a first-round playoff date with the Knicks on the line, before the Bulls host the Hawks in the 9/10 game.

The five first-round series set in stone right now are Nuggets-Lakers, Timberwolves-Suns, Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic. The NBA unveiled the dates that those series will get started, and time and TV info for Saturday's slate.

Below is everything we know so far about the 2024 NBA playoff schedule.

Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106

No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 19

East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Pelicans vs. Kings, 9:30 p.m., TNT

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First round

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Time/TV TBD

2024 NBA playoff dates