The NBA postseason has arrived. Two months of postseason basketball got started on Tuesday night with the opening games of the Play-In Tournament, and the playoffs will keep going through the NBA Finals in June. Most playoff seeds were determined on Sunday in a hectic day to close the regular season, but the Play-In Tournament -- which features big names -- will set the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Here's a look at the complete playoff picture.
The Lakers and Kings were victorious in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night. The Lakers grabbed the West's No. 7 seed in the process, and the Kings ousted the Warriors. It will be Kings vs. Pelicans on Friday night to determine the West's No. 8 seed.
The first pair of Eastern Conference Play-In games are set for Wednesday. The 76ers host the Heat with the No. 7 seed and a first-round playoff date with the Knicks on the line, before the Bulls host the Hawks in the 9/10 game.
The five first-round series set in stone right now are Nuggets-Lakers, Timberwolves-Suns, Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic. The NBA unveiled the dates that those series will get started, and time and TV info for Saturday's slate.
Below is everything we know so far about the 2024 NBA playoff schedule.
All NBA playoff games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV will be streaming on fubo (try for free).
Play-In Tournament schedule, scores
(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, April 16
No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106
No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 17
No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, April 19
East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Pelicans vs. Kings, 9:30 p.m., TNT
2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First round
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, April 20
Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, April 21
Game 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, Time/TV TBD
Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, Time/TV TBD
Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Time/TV TBD
2024 NBA playoff dates
- April 20-21: Start of first round
- May 4-7: Start of second round
- May 19-22: Start of Conference Finals
- June 6: NBA Finals Game 1
- June 23: NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)