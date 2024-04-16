The NBA postseason has arrived. Two months of postseason basketball get started Tuesday night with the Play-In Tournament and keep going through the NBA Finals in June. Most playoff seeds were determined on Sunday in a hectic day to close the regular season, but the Play-In Tournament -- which features big names like the Lakers, Warriors, 76ers and Heat -- will set the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Here's a look at the complete playoff picture.

The postseason gets started with the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 16, and the Play-In will run through Friday, April 19. A reminder on how the Play-In tournament works: No. 7 will play No. 8 in each conference, and No. 9 will play No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser will face the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

There will be a twist in the Play-In Tournament schedule this year, too. Both Western Conference games will take place on Tuesday before we get 76ers vs. Heat and Bulls vs. Hawks in the East on Wednesday. Typically, Tuesday sees the No. 7 vs. No. 8 in both conferences, but the 76ers are not able to host a game on Tuesday night due to a scheduling conflict with the NHL's Flyers.

The four first-round series set in stone right now are Timberwolves-Suns, Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic. The NBA unveiled the dates that those series will get started, but time and TV info for the first weekend of the playoffs has not yet been announced.

Below is everything we know so far about the 2024 NBA playoff schedule.

All NBA playoff games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

Play-In Tournament schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 7 Pelicans vs. No. 8 Lakers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 19

East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

West No. 7/8 vs. West No. 9/10, Time TBD, TNT

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First round

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Nuggets vs. West No. 7, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, Time/TV TBD

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, Time/TV TBD

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Time/TV TBD

2024 NBA playoff dates