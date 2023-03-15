A pair of red-hot teams clash when the Philadelphia 76ers meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Sixers (45-22), who have won six of seven, including five in a row, are just one game behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the conference. The Cavaliers (44-27), who have won five of six, are the fourth seed in the East. The teams have split the two previous meetings this season with the Cavaliers posting a 113-85 win at Cleveland on Nov. 30, and the 76ers winning 118-112 at Philadelphia on Feb. 15.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series 115-107, and have won six of the last seven meetings. Philadelphia is the 2.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 220. Before making any Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -2.5

76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 220 points

76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: 76ers -140, Cavaliers +118

PHI: The 76ers are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 games against a team with a winning % above .600

CLE: The Cavaliers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up win of more than 10 points

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid has been dominant of late, scoring 42 points in a 147-143 win over Indiana on March 6, and 39 points against both Minnesota and Portland this past week. In Sunday's 112-93 win over Washington, Embiid scored 34 points and grabbed eight rebounds. For the season, he has reached 30 or more points 38 times, including 33 double-doubles and one triple-double. In 54 games, all starts, he is averaging 33.4 points, 10 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 35 minutes of action.

Also powering Philadelphia is shooting guard James Harden, who has registered double-doubles in four of the past five games. In Sunday's win over Washington, Harden scored 18 points and dished out 14 assists. He has scored 20 or more points in 26 games, including four with 30 or more, and has 31 double-doubles and four triple-doubles. In 50 games, all starts, Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.8 minutes.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Despite that, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Cavaliers spread. That's because Cleveland is led by point guard Darius Garland, who is averaging 22.1 points, 7.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Garland registered a double-double in last Monday's 118-114 overtime win over Boston, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Going into Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Garland had scored 10 or more points 57 times this year, and had 17 double-doubles.

With shooting guard Donovan Mitchell missing Tuesday's game with a hand injury, his status for Wednesday is unknown. Power forward Evan Mobley will be looked upon to pick up some of the scoring slack. He registered a double-double in last week's overtime win over Boston, scoring 25 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in 61 games, and has recorded 20 double-doubles.

