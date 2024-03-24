The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 44-25 overall and 22-11 at home, while Philadelphia is 38-32 overall and 17-17 on the road. The Clippers are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, while the 76ers are the No. 8 seed in the East.

However, the 76ers have won and covered the spread in their last three head-to-head matchups with the Clippers. Still, Los Angeles is favored by 10 points in the latest Clippers vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 214.5 points.

Clippers vs. 76ers spread: Clippers -10

Clippers vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points

Clippers vs. 76ers money line: Clippers: -481, 76ers: +364

What you need to know about the Clippers

On Friday, Los Angeles secured a 125-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers pushed the score to 101-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers cut but never quite recovered from. Paul George scored 31 points with two steals and two blocks in the victory.

James Harden also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists and the former NBA MVP is averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He's played a vital role in the squad's success this season and has proven to be a good fit with George and Kawhi Leonard.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers took a 101-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Tyrese Maxey had 27 points in the loss and Tobias Harris secured a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. However, Philadelphia shot an abysmal 34.4% from the floor and went 8-for-37 from the 3-point line.

Secondary scoring beyond Maxey has been an issue since Philadelphia lost Joel Embiid to a knee injury near midseason. His timetable for return remains unclear. This will be Harden's first matchup with his former team since he was traded away in November.

