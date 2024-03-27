The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 39-33 overall and 21-15 at home, while Los Angeles is 44-27 overall and 22-14 on the road. The Sixers have fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and are facing a 1.5-game hole to climb out of the NBA Play-in Tournament, while the Clippers are fourth in the West but only have a 2.5-game cushion above the play-in cutoff line.

Philadelphia has won and covered the last four head-to-head matchups, including a 121-107 win as 9-point road underdogs on Sunday. However, Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Clippers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 217 points.

76ers vs. Clippers spread: 76ers +5.5

76ers vs. Clippers over/under: 217 points

76ers vs. Clippers money line: 76ers: +183, Clippers: -224

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers came up short against the Sacramento Kings 108-96 on Monday. Tyrese Maxey had 26 points in the first half but only took three shots in the second half and finished with 29 points to lead the team. Tobias Harris had 12 points and eight rebounds but went just 5-for-15 from the floor.

Philadelphia won the rebounding battle 47-40 but gave away any potential bonus possessions by losing the turnover battle 15-7. The Sixers have now lost 20 of their last 30 games and haven't been able to string more than two wins together since late January before Joel Embiid (knee) went out of the lineup. De'Anthony Melton (back) is out for Wednesday, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers took a 133-116 bruising from the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Paul George scored 26 points and had two steals in the loss while Kawhi Leonard also had 26 points. Norman Powell also chipped in with 22 points off the bench, but the Clippers allowed the Pacers to shoot a smoldering 58.1% from the floor and 17-for-28 from the 3-point line.

Los Angeles shot 54.1% from the floor as a team in the loss but went just 6-for-20 from beyond the arc. The Clippers have now lost six of their last nine games and defensive issues have been at the heart of their struggles. Opponents are shooting 50.2% from the floor and 44.6% from the 3-point line during that span.

