Despite their chances to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament remaining slim, the Miami Heat will look to finish the regular season strong on Thursday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who have all but locked up the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat (42-37), seventh in the East, have won two in a row and six of 10. The Sixers (52-27), who have won three of four, will look to win the season series over Miami for the first time since 2019-2020. Philadelphia is 29-11 on its home court, while the Heat are 16-23 on the road. Bam Adebayo (quad) and Kyle Lowry (knee) are both questionable for Miami. Tyrese Maxey (neck) is questionable for Philadelphia.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time regular-season series 68-65, and the teams have split the last eight meetings. Philadelphia is a 4-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 220.5.

The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000.

Here are the NBA lines and trends for Sixers vs. Heat:

Heat vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4

Heat vs. 76ers over/under: 220.5 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: Heat +158, 76ers -178

MIA: The Under is 4-0 in the Heat's last four road games against a team with a winning home record

PHI: The 76ers are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games against a team with a losing road record

Why the 76ers can cover



Center Joel Embiid is coming off a monster game in the 103-101 win over Boston on Tuesday. In that game, Embiid poured in 52 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out six assists and blocking two shots. Embiid now has 36 double-doubles on the season. It was also the 60th time this season he had scored 20 or more points and the 44th time he surpassed 30 points. For the season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and one steal in 34.7 minutes of action.

Shooting guard James Harden has also been red hot, posting either a double-double or triple-double in seven of the past eight games. In the win over Boston, Harden scored 20 points, dished out 10 assists, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. He had a triple-double in a 121-82 victory at Charlotte on March 17, scoring 11 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. In 57 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.1 points, 10.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37 minutes.

Why the Heat can cover

Despite that, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. 76ers spread. That's because small forward Jimmy Butler leads the team, averaging 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He nearly had a triple-double in Tuesday's 118-105 win at Detroit. In that game, he scored 27 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists, while making four steals. He had a double-double in a 129-122 win over Dallas on Saturday, scoring 35 points, dishing out 12 assists and grabbing three boards.

Also helping propel the Heat is point guard Tyler Herro. Herro is averaging 20.3 points over the past 10 games, and is coming off an 18-point, five-rebound and two assist performance at Detroit on Tuesday. He is a perfect 42 of 42 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter this season. For the year, he is averaging 20.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 65 games played, all starts.

