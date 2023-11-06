We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule for Monday as the Washington Wizards visit the Philadelphia 76ers Philadelphia is 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Washington is 1-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. The teams split their four matchups last season, and the Sixers hold a 189-127 all-time edge in the head-to-head series.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds, per the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 228.5 points.

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -11.5

76ers vs. Wizards over/under: 228.5 points

76ers vs. Wizards money line: 76ers: -621, Wizards: +441

What to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 121-114 to Miami and trailed by as many as 25 points in that game. Kyle Kuzma led the losing side with 22 points, while Jordan Poole chipped in with 19.

Washington plays at the fastest pace in the NBA but its defense is struggling as a result. The Wizards rank last with 125.2 points allowed per game as they are giving up a league-high 50.8% from the field. Newcomer Poole isn't helping much on that end of the court, and he's underwhelmed offensively, averaging 17.6 PPG in a featured role after putting up 20.4 PPG last season with the Warriors. Washington could be shorthanded on Monday as two starters plus its top reserve are listed as questionable in Deni Avdija (ankle), Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Corey Kispert (ankle).

What to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 112-100. The victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 assists.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris also had double-doubles in the victory. Philadelphia is bringing it on both ends of the court this year, ranking in the top five in both offensive rating and defensive rating. Embiid is averaging 29.4 PPG, while Maxey is putting up a career-high of 26.2 PPG. Kelly Oubre Jr. has emerged as a secondary scorer in his first year in Philly, putting up 21 points per game.

