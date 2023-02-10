In the midst of all the celebration that surrounded LeBron James' record-breaking night on Tuesday, in which he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, some attention shifted to Anthony Davis. Specifically, one video that quickly circulated on Twitter that showed Davis sitting on the bench while the rest of his teammates were standing as James made the record-breaking shot to pass Abdul-Jabbar.

Here's the video in question, which shows a dejected Davis on the bench, as LeBron hits the shot to make history. The rest of his teammates stood during the anticipation of the shot and walked onto the court, while Davis remained seated on the bench.

There was also this image that also made the rounds on Twitter that showed Davis' face where he looks anything but excited as James made history.

However, while speculation swirled about Davis' reaction, the All-Star forward cleared up all the rumors Thursday night after L.A.'s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. At first, when asked about Tuesday, Davis didn't want to talk about it, saying "ya'll know me and [LeBron's] relationship." But then he gave more context to the situation.

"It was nothing, upset about the game," Davis said. "We lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. I was pissed off that we were losing. It's that simple. It had nothing to do with [LeBron] he knows that. Everybody else outside looking in, that's their opinion but I was pissed off that we were losing the game."

Davis further explained that he just walked back from the tunnel when the video caught him, where he was letting off steam over the frustration of losing in the game. On Wednesday, Davis called LeBron to apologize, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, and did so again Thursday at shootaround prior to the Bucks game.

Per ESPN:

"Davis said that on both occasions, James dismissed his concerns and assured him that he understood Davis was simply caught up in the heat of competition."

During Thursday night's game, in which James didn't play but was honored ahead of the matchup against Milwaukee for his record-breaking accomplishment, a conversation between L.A.'s two stars was picked up by the TNT broadcast.

"I love you," James said. "I just want you to know I love you, bro. That's all I want you to know."

Well, that clears up that controversy, though Davis has a right to be upset about the Lakers' lack of success recently. L.A. is currently on a three-game win streak and 4-6 in their last 10 games. They sit 13th in the West with a 25-31 record, but the one sliver of hope is that they're only 2.5 games back of the final play-in spot in the West. The Lakers' moves at the trade deadline should also give them a boost over their remaining 26 games of the season. L.A. finally traded away Russell Westbrook in a deal that landed them D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Lakers also added some depth at center by acquiring Mo Bamba from the Magic.

None of those are championship-caliber moves, but they are acquisitions that should help the Lakers at least make the play-in round as long as LeBron and Davis remain healthy. If L.A. makes the play-in, it's tough to bet against LeBron, and if the Lakers get a final playoff spot, it won't be an easy first-round matchup for anyone in the West.