Publicly, the Houston Rockets have delivered a consistent message: Everything is fine. We're not blowing up the team, and we're excited about the offseason. Daryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni are gone, but James Harden is still here and we intend to contend for a championship.

Privately, though, the Rockets might not be all that harmonious. Harden and Russell Westbrook have let the front office know that they're concerned about where the franchise is going, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon. On ESPN's "The Jump," analyst Kendrick Perkins said that the two stars are not happy, and Harden hasn't answered phone calls from ownership, the front office, or new coach Stephen Silas for about two weeks.

None of this is good for Houston, and it should not be a shock. As encouraging as it was to hear Silas talk about making the team less predictable, I couldn't write about that without acknowledging the obvious: Strategic tweaks don't matter unless Harden gives Silas and new general manager Rafael Stone a chance.

Harden is 31 years old and has lived through several reinventions with the Rockets. In eight seasons, his pick-and-roll partner went from Omer Asik to Dwight Howard to Clint Capela to nobody. He has shared the backcourt with Jeremy Lin, Patrick Beverley, Ty Lawson, Chris Paul and Westbrook. He became a star under Kevin McHale and a nominal point guard under Mike D'Antoni, changing the game with his isolations and stepback 3s. The Rockets were good enough to win the 2018 title, but after a series of untimely injuries and win-now transactions, they are a fringe contender at best, without young players or picks that can be cashed in for veteran help.

According to ESPN, neither Harden nor Westbrook has asked for a trade, both were on board with hiring Silas and Harden has been talking to the front office about moves it can make to strengthen their roster. This conflicts with Perkins' comments. The former NBA center, who played with Harden and Westbrook in Oklahoma City, said on "The Jump" that Harden and Westbrook don't feel included in Houston's decision-making process. They wanted the team to hire Tyronn Lue as coach, and they wanted a say in the GM search, according to Perkins. When Morey stepped down, the Rockets immediately promoted Stone.

Since acquiring Harden from the Thunder in 2012, Morey built every iteration of the team around the bearded maestro. In an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Stone said Houston would be "very aggressive" in terms of adding talent, and he has all but guaranteed that it will have a more traditional center in its rotation next season. Beyond the midlevel exception, though, the Rockets don't have many tools at their disposal. Danuel House surely has trade value, but is he worth more to any other team than he is to this one? Moving Eric Gordon now would be selling extremely low. It is difficult to imagine them finding a Westbrook trade that doesn't dramatically lower their ceiling in the short term.

Ideally, Harden and Westbrook would help Houston recruit players who might take the MLE or a minimum contract. Maybe that can still happen, but it's alarming that this report came out with such little time to get on the same page. Shortly before next Wednesday's draft, the moratorium on transactions will be lifted, and on Nov. 20 free agency will officially begin. The compressed calendar means that training camp is less than three weeks away.

One way or another, the Rockets must quickly figure out whether or not they are changing course. On "The Jump," ESPN's Zach Lowe said that they're "trying to remain calm" and still plan to open the season with Harden and Westbrook on the roster. As long as Harden doesn't ask for a trade, this is rational, provided that Houston believes two things: That such a request isn't inevitable, and that trading its franchise player isn't in its long-term best interests anyway.