Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown became the first active NBA player to participate in a BIG3 game on Saturday when he suited up in the BIG3 All-Star Game in London. Brown joined Team Big in their battle against Team 3, and participated to support a local charity called London Youth.

BIG3 founder Ice Cube called Jaylen Brown his "hero" on social media when he found out he would play in the game. "He's making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game," Ice Cube wrote. "By suiting up for our All Star game tomorrow, he's doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful."

Brown had nine points, five rebounds and two assists in the exhibition, but it wasn't enough for Team Big, who fell to Team 3, 51-42. Postgame, Brown explained why he decided to show up and play.

"Having some fun for charity, giving back to the community, and supporting," Brown said. "It's amazing being in this environment. Shout out to London, shout out to the O2 [Arena]. Excited to give back to charity, excited to be a part of this, and I appreciate you, Ice Cube."

Brown's appearance came prior to the BIG3 championship game, which featured the Enemies against the Triplets. Former Boston Celtics guard Jordan Crawford went off for 23 points to lead the Enemies to a 50-43 victory over Joe Johnson and the Triplets. This was the first championship for the Enemies.

With his BIG3 outing now in the rearview, Brown will turn his attention to the Celtics, and his quest to win an NBA title. Brown was not at his best in the Eastern Conference finals last season, as the Celtics were upset by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat. Even so, he signed a five-year supermax extension this summer that could be worth up to $304M and is the richest contract in league history.

Brown and the Celtics will begin training camp on Oct. 3, ahead of their first game against the New York Knicks on Oct. 25.