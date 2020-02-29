Blazers vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 18-43 overall and 12-18 at home, while Rip City is 26-34 overall and 10-21 on the road. The Hawks have won seven of their past nine home games.The Blazers have lost seven of their past 10 games. Atlanta is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Blazers spread: Hawks -1.5

Hawks vs. Blazers over-under: 234.5 points

Hawks vs. Blazers money line: Atlanta -118, Portland -102

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in a 141-118 win. It was another big night for John Collins, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 13 boards. Cam Reddish scored a career-best 26 points. Trae Young had 22 points and 14 assists.

The Hawks have yet to win the second game in back-to-back nights this season.

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers, meanwhile, were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 106-100 to the Indiana Pacers. Hassan Whiteside dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds in addition to four blocks. The Blazers are 2.5 games behind the final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.

Damian Lillard has missed the past four games with a groin injury and will not play on Saturday.

Atlanta ended up a good deal behind Portland when they played the last time the two teams met in November, losing 124-113. Portland has won four consecutive meetings against Atlanta.

How to make Hawks vs. Blazers picks

