Blazers vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 29 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Blazers and Hawks.
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 18-43 overall and 12-18 at home, while Rip City is 26-34 overall and 10-21 on the road. The Hawks have won seven of their past nine home games.The Blazers have lost seven of their past 10 games. Atlanta is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Blazers odds, while the over-under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Blazers:
- Hawks vs. Blazers spread: Hawks -1.5
- Hawks vs. Blazers over-under: 234.5 points
- Hawks vs. Blazers money line: Atlanta -118, Portland -102
What you need to know about the Hawks
The Hawks made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in a 141-118 win. It was another big night for John Collins, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 13 boards. Cam Reddish scored a career-best 26 points. Trae Young had 22 points and 14 assists.
The Hawks have yet to win the second game in back-to-back nights this season.
What you need to know about the Blazers
The Blazers, meanwhile, were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 106-100 to the Indiana Pacers. Hassan Whiteside dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds in addition to four blocks. The Blazers are 2.5 games behind the final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.
Damian Lillard has missed the past four games with a groin injury and will not play on Saturday.
Atlanta ended up a good deal behind Portland when they played the last time the two teams met in November, losing 124-113. Portland has won four consecutive meetings against Atlanta.
How to make Hawks vs. Blazers picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Hawks vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Hawks vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
