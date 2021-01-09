The Sacramento Kings will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 4-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while Portland is 4-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The teams split their four meetings last season.

Portland is favored by six points in the latest Kings vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237.

Kings vs. Blazers spread: Kings +6

Kings vs. Blazers over-under: 237 points

Kings vs. Blazers money line: Sacramento +205; Portland -245



What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost144-123 to Toronto on Friday. The Kings were outscored 73-49 in the second half. Sacramento allowed Toronto to establish a new franchise record for points in a game while watching the Raptors make 20 3-point field goals. It was the Kings' seventh consecutive loss to Toronto. Harrison Barnes, had 21 points and eight assists.

De'Aaron Fox had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 points and distributed eight assists on Friday. The Kings registered a season-high 36 assists. Sacramento was outscored 33-20 in the final quarter. The Kings did shoot 81 percent from the floor with six 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 43 points in the first quarter.

Sacramento is coming into Saturday's matchup with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.6 on average. Jabari Parker missed Friday's game due to healthy and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, Rip City rolled past the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, t135-117. Damian Lillard shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 39 points, seven dimes and seven rebounds. The Blazers scored a franchise record 47 points in the second quarter. Portland made 18 3-point field goals for the fourth time this season, tied for the most in the NBA. CJ McCollum scored 17 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Lillard's five games of 30-plus points this season is the most in the league. He scored 26 points in the first half against Minnesota, the 51st time in his career that he has registered 25-plus points in a half. It is the fifth-most by any NBA player over the last 25 seasons.

McCollum has scored 20-plus points in all eight games. McCollum (38 3-pointers, 88 attempts) and Lillard (33 3-pointers, 86 attempts) are first and second in the NBA in 3-pointers made and second and third in attempts. The Blazers rank second in the NBA with 42.5 3-point attempts per game.

