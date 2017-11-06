Box score for James Harden's 56-point game doesn't even look real
Harden had 54 through three quarters, and looked like he hardly broke a sweat
The Utah Jazz came into Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets with the third-best defense in the NBA. James Harden didn't think so.
The Rockets guard put up a career-high 56 points while dishing out 13 assists in a 137-110 win over the Jazz in Houston, and he did it in one of the most impressive ways in NBA history.
His final stat line: 56 points, 13 assists, 19-25 FG, 7-8 3PT, 11-12 FT, 35 minutes
Here are some notes from his game:
- He scored 54 points in just three quarters
- He became just the second player to score 50 or more points while dishing out 13 or more assists (Oscar Robertson)
- His 56 points were the second most in NBA history on 25 field-goal attempts
- His 56 points were just one point shy of Calvin Murphy's franchise record
- It was the sixth 50-point game of Harden's career -- no other player in Rockets history has more than two
Needless to say it was a memorable night for Harden, who helped the Rockets improve to 8-3.
