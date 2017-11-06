Box score for James Harden's 56-point game doesn't even look real

The Utah Jazz came into Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets with the third-best defense in the NBA. James Harden didn't think so.

The Rockets guard put up a career-high 56 points while dishing out 13 assists in a 137-110 win over the Jazz in Houston, and he did it in one of the most impressive ways in NBA history.

His final stat line: 56 points, 13 assists, 19-25 FG, 7-8 3PT, 11-12 FT, 35 minutes

56 points. 13 assists.



James Harden sets a new career high in @HoustonRockets home win! pic.twitter.com/PcJaVel4el — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2017

Here are some notes from his game:

He scored 54 points in just three quarters

He became just the second player to score 50 or more points while dishing out 13 or more assists (Oscar Robertson)



His 56 points were the second most in NBA history on 25 field-goal attempts



His 56 points were just one point shy of Calvin Murphy's franchise record



It was the sixth 50-point game of Harden's career -- no other player in Rockets history has more than two



Needless to say it was a memorable night for Harden, who helped the Rockets improve to 8-3.