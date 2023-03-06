Stat-padding has been a major topic in the MVP race over the last few weeks, and while all players do it to some extent, no one has been as blatant about it as Giannis Antetokounmpo was during the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-111 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

When Corey Kispert missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining, the Wizards were ready to concede. All that was left was for the Bucks to dribble out the clock, but Antetokounmpo had other ideas. The two-time MVP had grabbed Kispert's errant shot for his ninth rebound of the game, and was just one board shy of a triple-double. So he hustled down to the other end of the floor, and with one second remaining intentionally missed a layup so he could get the offensive rebound for his 10th of the game.

Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks on the night, in what would have been another strong performance regardless of whether he got a triple-double. But it's always a little bit sweeter when you hit that mark, and Antetokounmpo now has four triple-doubles on the season, which is tied for the fifth-most in the league.

"I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it's best to kind of keep the ball," Antetokounmpo said. "But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one."

Antetokounmpo's antics are, of course, reminiscent of the greatest stat-padding attempt in league history. Back in 2003, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Davis was one rebound shy of a triple-double with seven seconds remaining in what was about to be a 122-95 win over the Utah Jazz.

Instead of dribbling out the clock, he threw the ball of his own basket to try and get his 10th rebound, but the plan backfired in spectacular fashion. For one, missed shots on your own basket don't count as attempts, so he wasn't credited with a rebound and didn't get his triple-double. He also got shoved by DeShawn Stevenson in the aftermath, berated by Jazz coach Jerry Sloan and fined an undisclosed amount by the team.

No such punishment will be forthcoming for Antetokounmpo.