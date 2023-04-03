MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks entered Sunday night's showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers fresh off a 41-point loss to the Boston Celtics that matched the second-worst defeat of the Mike Budenholzer era. That was bad news for the Sixers. The Bucks, eager to get back on track, were the best version of themselves en route to a wire-to-wire 117-104 win.

Leading the way for Milwaukee, as per usual, was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks on 13 of 17 from the field. In a game that also featured Joel Embiid, there was no doubt about who was the best player on the floor.

Those two stars are going to finish in the top-three of the MVP voting at the end of the season, though the exact order of this historic race may be in flux until the season finale on April 9. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, to no one's surprise, says it should go to his star man.

"Yeah, I mean, we certainly feel like Giannis is the MVP," Budenholzer said. "I think what our team has been able to do -- and we've still got some more work, you know, to have the best record in the league. But best player, best record, what he does and both ends of the court, the rebounding, the blocked shots, the defense, the guarding on the perimeter. He does everything -- playmakes, attacks, gets to the free throw line.

"We feel like he's in the conversation or he should be the guy. But I think he's focused on our team, he's focused on winning. His mind is in a good place and hopefully everybody sees the MVP kind of season and performance he's had all year."

Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. He's currently fifth in the league in scoring, fourth in rebounding and the only player putting up at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. In addition, the Bucks have the best record in the league at 56-22, and look likely to finish the season in that spot.

"I'm just trying to get better, I'm just trying to enjoy the game of basketball," Antetokounmpo said. "I think, you know, when you think about the MVP it just puts pressure on yourself, just puts pressure. At the end of the day, I'm happy. I'm happy where I am in life. I am happy that God blessed me with this talent. I'm happy that I'm able to go out there every day and chase my dream that I had as a little kid and try to improve and go out there and play with the edge. I'm happy for my kids, happy for my brothers, my mom, significant other, you know, happy for my teammates.

"Like obviously, it's a great compliment to finish the season and be the most valuable player in the in the league. But at the end of the day, I'm just happy that God allows me to go out there and enjoy the game of basketball. If coach Bud thinks I'm the MVP, great. If not, great.

Most other seasons, he'd be the clear winner, but Embiid and Nikola Jokic have had similarly impressive campaigns. In any case, Antetokounmpo doesn't seem to be too invested in winning the award for a third time. He's more focused on closing the regular season strong and having a positive mindset heading into the playoffs.

"We got four more games left," Antetokounmpo said "Gotta keep playing good basketball, try to stay healthy. Again, try to enjoy it, try to enjoy the game of basketball because you can get the MVP and be miserable, and that's not who I am as a person. But again, it's a great compliment. I was happy when I won my first two, great compliment to be the most valuable player in the in the league. I'm happy that the last five years I'm able to be in that conversation. I'm happy that I'm able to be consistent. I'm happy that I'm able to help my team be great, but that's the goal, that's the only goal. Try to keep happy, keep putting myself in a position to help my team be great."

With their win over the Sixers, the Bucks regained their two-game lead over the Celtics for the best record and top spot in the Eastern Conference. Their magic number for the No. 1 overall seed is now three, which means they need three wins and/or Celtics losses to clinch.