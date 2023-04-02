The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 55-22 overall and 30-8 at home, while Philadelphia is 51-26 overall and 23-15 on the road. The Bucks are fighting to preserve the No. 1 seed in the East, while the Sixers look all but assured to finish as the No. 3 seed in the conference.

This will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two powers and Philadelphia has won and covered the spread in two of the first three head-to-head matchups. However, Milwaukee is favored by 5 points in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 236.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: Bucks -5

Bucks vs. 76ers over/under: 236.5 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: Milwaukee -210, Philadelphia +175

What you need to know about the Bucks

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 140-99 bruising that the Bucks suffered against the Boston Celtics this past Thursday. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 24 points.

The Bucks were beaten in every quarter during the loss and struggled enormously on defense, allowing Boston to shoot 56.0% from the floor and 22-of-43 from the 3-point line. Milwaukee has now allowed three of its last four opponents to make at least 14 shots from beyond the arc and shoot better than 40% from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the Sixers were able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, winning 117-110. The squad ran away with 77 points in the first half. Philadelphia's point guard James Harden posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists.

Joel Embiid also had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds. The NBA MVP candidate has recorded 38 double-doubles in 63 games this season, while Harden has 35 double-doubles in 55 games. Harden had 38 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a March 4 win over Milwaukee, while Embiid had 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

