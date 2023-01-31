The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 33-17 overall and 20-5 at home, while Charlotte is 15-36 overall and 8-20 on the road. These teams have split their two meetings this season with each squad both winning and covering on the other team's home court.

Milwaukee is favored by 11 points in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 244. Before entering any Hornets vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Bucks -11

Bucks vs. Hornets over/under: 244 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Milwaukee -600, Charlotte +430

Bucks vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee made easy work of the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and carried off a 135-110 victory. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was a one-man wrecking crew for Milwaukee, posting a double-double on 50 points and 13 boards. Just two other Bucks scored in double-figures but Milwaukee got 39 points from its bench.

The Bucks have now won four in a row with those contests coming by a 15.8-point average margin of victory. The win streak coincides with the return of Khris Middleton, who had missed the previous 18 games. But with one addition to the lineup, Milwaukee also has a significant subtraction as Bobby Portis has missed the last three games with a knee injury and will also be out tonight.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the Miami Heat on Sunday, but it still walked away with a 122-117 win. Charlotte can attribute much of its success to shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Allowing an average of 118.6 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end, ranking 28th in points allowed per game. It isn't much better on the other end of the court, ranking 25th in points scored per game (112.2). LaMelo Ball leads the team with 23 PPG and 8.2 assists per game as the team has won eight times across his 24 starts this season as opposed to just seven wins in 27 games without Ball. Kelly Oubre Jr., who averages 20.2 PPG, is out on Tuesday with a hand injury.

How to make Hornets vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.