The Orlando Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 43-25 overall and 24-10 at home, while the Magic are 21-47 overall and 10-22 on the road. The Bucks have won the last six games between the teams.

Milwaukee is favored by 13 points in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Magic vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Magic. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -13

Bucks vs. Magic over-under: 230 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Milwaukee -1200, Orlando +750



What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic were demolished by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, 128-96. Orlando went down 74-44 by halftime. R.J. Hampton (19 points) and Dwayne Bacon (18 points) were the top scorers for Orlando. The Magic have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando has lost three consecutive games. Wendell Carter Jr. (eye) is questionable for Tuesday's game. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out. Chuma Okeke (ankle), Terrence Ross (back), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and James Ennis III (calf) may not play again this season.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, 146-125. The Bucks were down 113-93 at the end of the third quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points. Milwaukee saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. The third-seeded Bucks are one-game behind the Nets for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference and own the tie-breaker over Brooklyn.

Khris Middleton had 23 points and seven rebounds on Monday. The Bucks have clinched a Top 3 spot in the East. Their strength of the schedule for the remainder of the season is 22nd in the league.

How to make Magic vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Bucks vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Magic spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.