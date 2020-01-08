Bucks vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from simulation on 26-13 run
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Warriors matchup 10,000 times.
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Warriors will be without D'Angelo Russell (shoulder) and Kevon Looney (abdomen), but Green (ankle) will return from a one-game absence. For Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo (back soreness, illness) is listed as probable, and George Hill (illness) is out.
Tip-off for this one is set for 10:00 p.m ET from the Chase Center. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 13.5-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 219.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Warriors on Wednesday. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Warriors vs. Bucks:
- Bucks vs. Warriors spread: Bucks -13.5
- Bucks vs. Warriors over-under: 219.5 points
- Bucks vs. Warriors money line: Milwaukee -1600, Golden State +900
- MIL: The Bucks are 5-2 ATS as the road team since December 1.
- GSW: Golden State is 0-3 ATS in 2020, but has a 5-5 ATS record in the past 10 games.
Why the Bucks can cover
The model is well aware of what a massive mismatch this is. Milwaukee (32-6) boasts the best record in the NBA, and its average point differential (+12.9) is nearly double the next-highest team's (+7.8). The Bucks have been the best team in the NBA, and it's not even close.
Meanwhile, Golden State has the league's third-worst point differential (-7.7), and only the Atlanta Hawks have a worse record. The Warriors are just 3-13 in games Russell has missed, and without their leading scorer, the Warriors are going to struggle to put points on the board against the NBA's best defense.
But just because Milwaukee is the prohibitive favorite on paper, doesn't mean it will cover the Bucks vs. Warriors spread on the road on Wednesday.
Why the Warriors can cover
The model is also well aware that Milwaukee hasn't been quite as invincible when playing away from the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee's point differential drops from +13.6 at home to +9.9 on the road, and the difference was even more stark last year in a larger sample size. Milwaukee was 33-8 with a +12.1 point differential when playing at home, which dropped to 27-14 with a +5.7 point differential on the road.
There's also a chance that Antetokounmpo sits this one out or plays limited minutes down the stretch while dealing with an illness, which could allow Golden State (9-29) to sneak in for the backdoor cover. That very thing happened just two games ago against the Spurs. The Bucks were up 17 points when Antetokounmpo exited in the fourth quarter, only to end up winning by nine points, failing to cover the 12-point spread.
How to make Bucks vs. Warriors picks
SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value.
So who wins Bucks vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: MRI for Davis comes back clean
Davis is expected to travel with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 8 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Lakers must preserve LeBron, Davis
Davis' MRI reportedly came back clean after a scary fall Tuesday night and should still travel...
-
Celtics vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. Spurs matchup 10,000...
-
Howard hits 3, Lakers bench goes wild
It was the eighth made 3-pointer of Howard's career
-
CP3 shines again; OKC a potential buyer?
OKC has now won 10 of its past 12 after an overtime win in Brooklyn on Tuesday
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...