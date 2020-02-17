Bulls likely to make change in front office, used All-Star Weekend to gather intel, per report
Gar Forman is reportedly expected to be removed as Bulls GM and get moved to Chicago's scouting department
Changes may be on the way for the Chicago Bulls front office. Team vice president John Paxson and COO Michael Reinsdorf used All-Star Weekend, which took place in Chicago, to start the process of finding a new general manager, according to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times. Gar Forman is the team's current general manager, but it appears as if his days in that role may be numbered.
From the Sun-Times:
A who's who of NBA dignitaries descended upon Chicago this weekend. Legendary former players, elite current players, coaches and front-office executives all gathered in hotel lobbies, at All-Star parties and at the United Center.
Bulls team president and COO Michael Reinsdorf and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson weren't exactly front and center during all the public activities, but they definitely were lurking. Actually, they were engaged in the initial legwork for a much-needed change coming to the organization.
According to several NBA executives, the Bulls are in the early stages of adding a new face to the front office, with the position defined as a general manager "with a louder voice.'' One executive said the talks with candidates have been through back channels, with no formal interviews taking place, but the search is believed to be widespread.
Forman was named general manager of the Bulls in 2009 after he had spent over a decade with the organization serving as a scout and director of player personnel, among other roles. He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2011. However, in recent years the Bulls have struggled to build back into a legitimate title contender and Forman has been on the receiving end of his fair share of criticism for poor draft picks and an inability to draw top talent to Chicago in free agency.
If Forman is ultimately replaced as general manager, it doesn't mean that he will be leaving the Bulls organization, as he isn't expected to be fired, according to the Sun-Times. Instead, he would shift to the team's scouting department. As for Paxson, he's expected to remain in his current role with the organization.
What a potential front-office change means for head coach Jim Boylen remains to be seen. He currently has the support of the front office and ownership. However, a new general manager will likely be given the opportunity to either stick with Boylen or bring in a new coach. Boylen is in the midst of his first full season as head coach of the Bulls after he was promoted to the role following the dismissal of Fred Hoiberg in December of 2018.
