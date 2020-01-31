Bulls vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 20-26 overall and 12-12 at home, while Chicago is 19-31 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Nets have lost 15 of their last 19 games. The Bulls are 6-5 in their last 11 games. Brooklyn is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Bulls odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Bulls spread: Nets -5.5

Nets vs. Bulls over-under: 220.5 points

Nets vs. Bulls money line: Brooklyn -216, Chicago 176

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn beat Detroit on Wednesday, 125-115. Spencer Dinwiddie had 28 points and six assists off the bench. He has worked in a reserve role in the last three games he has played.

The Nets have won seven of their past eight matchups with the Bulls. They last beat Chicago 117-111 on November 26. Dinwiddie scored 24 points in that game. He is second on the team in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game. Kyrie Irving paces the squad at 26.8 points per game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago lost an overtime game against Indiana on Wednesday, 115-106. Chandler Hutchison had 21 points. The Bulls did not score in the final 4:14 of regulation, blowing a seven-point lead, and they were outscored 15-6 in overtime. Zach LaVine scored 20 points and has at least 20 points in 16 straight games, but he has missed 31 of his past 45 shots from the field in his last two outings. He leads the Bulls in scoring at 25.1 points per game.

