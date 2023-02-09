The Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls face off in a post-trade deadline battle on Thursday. Brooklyn is 32-22 overall and 16-10 at home this season, and the Nets welcome the Bulls to Barclays Center. Chicago is 26-28 overall, including three wins in the last four games. DeMar DeRozan (hip) is listed as questionable for the Bulls, with Lonzo Ball (knee) and Javonte Green (knee) ruled out. Seth Curry (adductor) remains out for the Nets, with Day'Ron Sharpe (foot) and Yuta Watanabe (back) listed as questionable and the roster in flux following a trade involving Kevin Durant.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Bulls vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Nets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Nets spread: Nets -1.5

Bulls vs. Nets over/under: 228 points

Bulls vs. Nets money line: Nets -115, Bulls -105

CHI: The Bulls are 12-13-1 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 13-12-1 against the spread in home games

Bulls vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bulls can cover



Chicago's defense is playing quite well this season, and Brooklyn projects to be weakened on offense in the absence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Bulls hold opponents to only 1.12 points per possession, a top-10 mark in the NBA, and Chicago is excellent at closing possessions on the glass. The Bulls are in the top three in defensive rebound rate (73.9%) with a league-leading mark in second-chance points allowed (11.9 per game).

Brooklyn is the league's worst offensive rebounding team, securing only 22.4% of missed shots, and Chicago is also in the top 10 in 3-point defense, free throw prevention, and fast break points allowed. The Bulls also have stellar marks on offense, including top-five rankings in free throw accuracy (81.2%) and field goal percentage (49.0%). Chicago turns the ball over on only 13.6% of offensive possessions, and Brooklyn ranks in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate and free throw prevention.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are in the midst of roster turnover after a high-profile trade, and Brooklyn is navigating a stretch without Durant. However, Brooklyn may have a budding star in Cam Thomas, as the 21-year-old guard from LSU is experiencing a breakout this week. Thomas has scored at least 43 points in three consecutive games, making NBA history in the process, and Thomas is averaging 44.7 points per game in that sample. Thomas is shooting 56% from the field and 56% from 3-point range in those three games, and he is averaging a whopping 13.3 free throw attempts while shooting 90% at the free throw line.

His presence helps to boost Brooklyn's overall offensive efficiency, and the Nets are scoring 115.4 points per 100 possessions this season. That places the Nets in the top tier of the NBA in offensive rating, and Brooklyn is No. 1 in the league in overall shooting efficiency. The Nets are shooting 50.6% from the field, 39.2% from 3-point range, and 57.5% on 2-point attempts this season, and Brooklyn is a top-eight team in both assists (26.0 per game) and fast break points (16.3 per game).

How to make Nets vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting 231 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.