The Chicago Bulls will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. The Bulls are 29-40 overall and 13-21 at home, while Toronto is 27-42 overall and 11-23 on the road. The Bulls have won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Chicago is favored by 10 points in the latest Bulls vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Raptors vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Raptors spread: Bulls -10

Bulls vs. Raptors over-under: 216 points

Bulls vs. Raptors money line: Chicago -550, Toronto +425



What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, 115-107. Chicago was down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter. Zach LaVine shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 41 points. The Bulls saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. Chicago is 2.5 games behind the 10th seeded Wizards in the Eastern Conference and will be eliminated from play-in contention with one more loss or a Washington win.

Nikola Vucevic had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against the Nets. LaVine has averaged 27.3 points in his last four games. Daniel Theis (hip) and Tomas Satoransky (ankle) are questionable for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto was easily dispatched by the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Tuesday, 115-96. The Raptors will miss the playoffs for the first time in eight years this season. They are headed for their worst finish since the 1997 season. Chris Boucher returned from a nine-game layoff because of a knee injury and had 16 points and seven rebounds. He will be rested on Thursday.

OG Anunoby (calf), Pascal Siakam (shoulder), Aron Baynes (foot), Paul Watson (knee) are out for Thursday's game. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet will be rested.

How to make Raptors vs. Bulls picks

