The Chicago Bulls will take on the Washington Wizards at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the United Center. The Bulls are 27-33 overall and 17-13 at home, while Washington is 28-31 overall and 14-18 on the road. The Bulls have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Wizards and are 5-4-1 against the spread during that span.

Chicago is favored by 4 points in the latest Bulls vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 224.5.

Bulls vs. Wizards spread: Bulls -4

Bulls vs. Wizards over/under: 224.5 points

Bulls vs. Wizards money line: Chicago -180, Washington +152

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as the Bulls easily beat the Brooklyn Nets at home 131-87. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-29. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 32 points along with six rebounds in under 29 minutes.

The Bulls had five other players reach double-figures in the dominant victory and also didn't have anybody on the roster play more than 29 minutes off an eight-day layoff for the All-Star break. The Bulls should be well-rested but they will be without Goran Dragic, Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green on Sunday because of knee injuries.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as it fell 115-109 to the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by center Kristaps Porzingis, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and six boards.

However, Porzingis is expected to miss Sunday's game with a knee injury. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal will be in the lineup and they'll have to pick up the scoring load with Porzingis out. Kuzma is averaging 21.4 points per game this season, while Beal is tied for the team lead, averaging 22.9 ppg.

