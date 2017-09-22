Carmelo Anthony trade rumors: Knicks president expects All-Star to be in camp
The Knicks intend to have Melo in training camp with the team for media day/training camp
Despite a previous report indicating Carmelo Anthony's camp was hopeful a trade would send the 10-time All-Star out of New York before media day begins on Monday, Knicks president Steve Mills says the team intends to have him on the roster this week.
"Our plan is that Carmelo will be with us on Monday at our marketing day and be with us on Tuesday when we start practice," Mills said.
Anthony has been the talk of trade rumors all summer and despite his rumored interest in the Houston Rockets, the two teams didn't settle on an agreement. To further complicate matters, Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract, which gives him a great deal of leverage in where -- or if -- he gets traded.
Although Mills appeared optimistic about Anthony, at least for the short term, with the Knicks, the team has consistently sent mixed messages about its All-Star. As recently as Thursday, Knicks GM Scott Perry penned a letter omitting Anthony in his plans for the team's future, piggybacking on a similar omission made by none other than Mills himself last month.
While it appears the plan is to hang on to Anthony for the short term, it's rather obvious neither Anthony nor the Knicks are particularly on good terms. As we've seen this summer in the case of Kyrie Irving and Cleveland, a blockbuster deal could drop at any time. But in Anthony's case, it seems New York is willing to hang on to its asset until the right deal comes along -- even if it means bringing the disgruntled star into training camp.
