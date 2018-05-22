Cavaliers vs. Celtics: LeBron James, Kevin Love hook up for incredible Hail Mary outlet pass, catch and score

Outlet passes usually aren't high on the list of plays you expect to be on the highlight reel. But then again, most outlet passes don't look like the one between Kevin Love and LeBron James in the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After Marcus Smart missed a 3-pointer, Love secured the rebound and immediately turned to launch the ball all the way down to the other end of the floor. Initially, it looked like it might have been a mistake, as there were multiple Celtics back on defense. But when you have LeBron on your team, sometimes you're able to do things that other teams shouldn't do.

Such was the case on this play, as LeBron went up in traffic like a wide receiver -- pick your favorite one -- and snatched the ball out of mid-air. He then went up and finished the play off with a layup.

It was truly an incredible catch by LeBron.

If it was anyone else in the NBA on the receiving end of that pass, there's a very good chance it doesn't work, but that just goes to show you how special "The King" is.