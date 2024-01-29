The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16) and Los Angeles Clippers (30-14) will try to stay hot when they meet on Monday night in a cross-conference battle. Cleveland has won nine of its last 10 games, including an important 112-100 win over Milwaukee on Friday. Los Angeles has won 13 of its 15 games since Christmas and is riding a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup. This is the first meeting between these teams since Cleveland cruised to a 122-99 win last January.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under is 225.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -2.5

Cavaliers vs. Clippers over/under: 225.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Clippers money line: Cavaliers +120, Clippers -141

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland had its eight-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Milwaukee last Wednesday, but it bounced back with a 112-100 win over the Bucks on Friday. The Cavaliers were 5.5-point underdogs, but star guard Donovan Mitchell poured in 32 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists. Center Jarrett Allen had a huge game as well, posting a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Mitchell is averaging a team-high 27.7 points, while Allen has recorded 14 consecutive double-doubles. Allen has stepped up with Evan Mobley sidelined since Dec. 6 due to left knee surgery, but Mobley is expected to return on Monday. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, and they are 15-5 in their last 20 home games against the Clippers.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is one of the league's hottest teams as well, losing just two games since Christmas while rattling off five straight victories. The Clippers opened their seven-game road trip with blowout wins over the Raptors and Celtics to move into third place in the Western Conference standings. They were 8.5-point favorites in their 20-point win over Toronto, and they were 7-point underdogs in their 115-96 win over Boston.

Veteran forward Kawhi Leonard finished with 26 points and seven rebounds against the Celtics, while James Harden nearly posted a triple-double with nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists to hand Boston its most lopsided home loss of the season. Paul George has been a key contributor this month as well, averaging 24.2 points per game in January. The Clippers have covered the spread in five straight games, and they have covered in 10 of the last 14 meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

