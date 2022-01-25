Through 1 Quarter

The Cleveland Cavaliers can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have jumped out to a quick 30-23 lead against the New York Knicks. The Cavaliers have been relying on power forward Kevin Love, who has six points and two assists in addition to six boards, and point guard Darius Garland, who has six points and four assists.

Both Cleveland and New York padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Cleveland can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out New York's positive energy.

Who's Playing

New York @ Cleveland

Current Records: New York 23-24; Cleveland 28-19

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

New York netted a 110-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Small forward R.J. Barrett was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Knicks, posting a double-double on 28 points and 14 boards in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-87 this past Saturday. It was another big night for Cleveland's center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

New York is now 23-24 while the Cavaliers sit at 28-19. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them fourth in the league. As for Cleveland, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.5.

Injury Report for Cleveland

Rajon Rondo: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Jarrett Allen: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Ankle)

Ricky Rubio: Out for the Season (Knee)

Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for New York