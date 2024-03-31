A cross-conference tilt has the Denver Nuggets (51-23) hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-29) on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers have won two of their last three games. They topped the Philadelphia 76ers 117-114 on Friday. Meanwhile, Denver has dropped two games in a row. On March 29, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 111-98.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 215.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets over/under: 215.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -224, Cleveland +183

CLE: The Cavaliers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games

DEN: The Nuggets are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is back on the court for the Cavaliers and provides a big boost. He missed time with a knee bruise and nasal fracture. Mitchell owns the ball skills to get a bucket from all over the floor. The former Louisville standout averages 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per contest. On Feb. 27 against the Mavericks, Mitchell finished with 31 points and six assists.

Guard Darius Garland joins Mitchell in the backcourt. Garland has good court vision as a playmaker and an effective jumper from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old logs 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He's notched three straight double-doubles. In Friday's win over the 76ers, Garland registered 14 points and 12 assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is a difference-maker for Denver. Jokic is an elite passer, rebounder, and scorer. He overpowers opposing bigs with his strength and has a reliable perimeter shot. The 29-year-old is 11th in the NBA in scoring (26.1), fourth in rebounds (12.2), and third in assists (8.9). In his last game, Jokic had 32 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Forward Michael Porter Jr. has been a smooth swingman. Porter Jr. is efficient from 3-point land and competes for rebounds consistently. The 25-year-old averages 16.9 points and seven rebounds, while shooting 40% beyond the arc. On March 27 versus the Suns, Porter Jr. had 18 points and eight rebounds.

How to make Nuggets vs. Cavaliers picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 216 combined points.

