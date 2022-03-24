The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a high-profile Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday. Toronto is 40-32 overall and 17-16 at home this season, though the Raptors have lost three straight games at Scotiabank Arena. Cleveland is 41-31 overall and 18-18 in road games. Jarrett Allen (finger), Rajon Rondo (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) are out for the Cavaliers. Malachi Flynn (hamstring) is out for the Raptors, with OG Anunoby (finger) and Gary Trent Jr. (foot) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Toronto. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds. Before making any Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 79-49 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Raptors vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -3.5

Cavaliers vs. Raptors over-under: 214.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -170, Cavaliers +145

CLE: The Cavaliers are 23-17-3 against the spread in conference games

TOR: The Raptors are 24-20 against the spread in conference games

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has strengths on both sides of the floor. The Cavs are in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rebound rate, securing 28.0 percent of missed shots, and the Raptors rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed. Cleveland is also in the top 10 of the NBA in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage, assists per game, assist percentage and points in the paint.

On defense, the Cavaliers are excellent overall, giving up only 1.07 points per possession for the season. Cleveland is in the top five of the NBA in overall efficiency, and no team allows fewer free throw attempts per game (18.7) than the Cavaliers. Cleveland is also firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, assists allowed and second-chance points allowed, with Toronto ranking in the bottom third of the league in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage, free-throw percentage and assists per game.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto's defense is strong, giving up only 110.2 points per 100 possessions for the season. The Raptors lean heavily on havoc creation, forcing 15.7 turnovers per game to rank No. 2 in the NBA. Toronto is No. 3 in the league in steals, averaging 8.9 per game, and the Raptors are above-average in free-throw prevention, allowing only 21.4 attempts per game. Toronto is also in the top 10 of the NBA in fast-break points allowed (11.5 per game) and points allowed in the paint (45.2 per game).

Cleveland is below-average overall on offense, and the Cavaliers are second-worst in the NBA in ball security. On the other end, the Raptors are fantastic in using athleticism to create opportunities. Toronto is No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (32.6 percent) and second-chance points (16.7 per game), and the Raptors are in the top four of the league in fast-break points (15.6 per game) and turnovers (12.6 per game).

How to make Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks

The model is leaning under the total, projecting 211 combined points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavs vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.