Cavs GM reportedly gave Dwyane Wade the option to stay in Cleveland or agree to trade to Miami Heat

When the 2018 NBA trade deadline rolled around back in early February, everyone was expecting the Cleveland Cavaliers to shake up the roster. But the extent to which they completely revamped the roster was quite surprising -- especially the trade that sent Dwyane Wade back to his old team, the Miami Heat.

Now, on Tuesday night, the Cavs and Heat will play for the first time since that trade. And ahead of the big matchup, we've learned some interesting new details about just how the trade that sent Wade to Miami went down.

According to a report from Dave McMenamin, who wrote a lengthy article about LeBron James and Wade ahead of this contest, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman let Wade decide if the trade would happen. After working out the deal with Heat GM Andy Elisburg, Altman let Wade make the final decision about where he would spend the rest of the season. Via ESPN:

With the Heat on board, Altman had two people to talk to: first James, then Wade. Much as Lue approached whether Wade would start to begin the season, Altman wanted to leave it up to Wade: stay in Cleveland with a reduced role or return to the franchise that drafted him and made him the star he is today. "Absolutely. It should be his decision," James told Altman, according to sources. Wade understood the direction the Cavs were going and appreciated the option. Miami was an easy choice.

This is a pretty interesting behind-the-scenes look at how an NBA trade went down. And it's also a sign of just how much respect Altman and the Cavs front office has for Wade. Because it's pretty safe to say that Altman wasn't calling up the rest of the players he dealt on deadline day asking whether or not they wanted to be moved.