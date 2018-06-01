Cavs vs. Warriors: Controversial reversal of late charge call plays key role in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Durant was initially called for a charge, then it was reversed to a block on LeBron after the referees reviewed the play
Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers was a thrilling contest. In the end, the Warriors escaped with a 124-114 overtime victory, though the final score doesn't indicate just how close this game was for most of the way. In fact, the Warriors were perhaps lucky to even win in the first place.
On the final possession, George Hill had a chance to put the Cavaliers in front with a free throw with under five seconds remaining, but missed. J.R. Smith grabbed the rebound, but thinking the Cavs were winning -- the game was actually tied -- pulled the ball out and dribbled out the final few seconds to send things to overtime.
But even before that, the Warriors were on the receiving end of some good fortune. With under 40 seconds to play, the Warriors were down by two points, and in need of a clutch basket. They gave the ball to Kevin Durant, and he drove into the lane, where he crashed into LeBron James. Initially, the refs called it a charge, which would have given the Cavs the ball, up two, with about 36 seconds to play.
But the referees got together, went to the monitor, and overturned the call on the floor. Instead, it was a block on LeBron, and Durant went to the line, where he drained two free throws to tie the game. After the game, the NBA Official Twitter account sent out a statement saying the refs were checking two things. One, if LeBron was in the restricted area, and two, if he was in legal guarding position. He was not in the restricted area, but the refs determined he was not in legal guarding position, so it was a block.
After the game, Cavs head coach Ty Lue was upset about the call.
The referees, however, are allowed to go to the monitor on block/charge calls in the last two minutes. It's a rarely used rule, but it is something the officials are within their rights to review. But obviously that doesn't make this loss any easier for Lue and the Cavs to digest.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Finals schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Sunday with Game 2 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
-
LeBron scores career-high 51 in loss
LeBron, who sets a ton of records in Game 1, fails to get the win despite a Finals career-high...
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 1 recap
The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet for the fourth straight year for the right to be crowned...
-
WATCH: Game 1 of Finals ends in scuffle
Tristan Thompson was ejected at the end of Game 1 for a rather strange call
-
Frustrated LeBron became Twitter's meme
J.R. Smith may have forgotten the score in a key moment of an NBA Finals game, but he helped...