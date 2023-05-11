A big-time Game 6 battle features the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Boston Celtics on Thursday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After taking a 2-1 series lead, Boston has dropped two straight games and is now on the brink of elimination from the 2023 NBA playoffs. On Tuesday, Philadelphia went on the road and beat the Celtics 115-103. The winner of this series advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to play either the Miami Heat or New York Knicks. Philadelphia lists Joel Embiid (knee) as questionable, though he's played in the past four games with that designation.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 212.5. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Sixers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -2.5

Celtics vs. 76ers over/under: 212.5 points

Celtics vs. 76ers money line: 76ers +115, Celtics -135

BOS: Celtics are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games following an ATS loss

PHI: 76ers are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up win

Celtics vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 76ers can cover

Embiid continues to be a dominant force in the frontcourt. Embiid uses his power and strength to drive back defenders in the lane for easy looks at the rim or to grab boards. The Kansas product can also shoot the ball very well on the perimeter. The 2023 MVP is leading the team in points (24.6), rebounds (10) and blocks (2.9). He has finished with a double-double in two of his last three games. In Game 4, Embiid totaled 34 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard James Harden is a unique ball handler and playmaker for the 76ers. Harden has great passing ability to find his teammates and owns a tremendous shooting stroke. The 10-time All-Star is first on the team in assists (8.3) and steals (1.7) along with 22.3 points per game. On Sunday, Harden racked up 42 points, nine assists and four steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is an exceptional three-level scorer. Tatum has the handles to create space and get past opposing players constantly. The Duke product will stretch the floor due to his reliable jumper. Tatum is first on the squad in scoring (26.9), rebounds (10.5) and assists (5.1). In his last outing, he tallied 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown has been a stout two-way force. Brown is a great defender with terrific instincts and awareness. The two-time All-Star scores as a slasher to pair with his smooth mid-range game. Brown is averaging 25.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He has dropped at least 23 points in eight straight games. In Game 3, Brown finished with 23 points, seven boards and five dimes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.