The Boston Celtics (62-16) go on the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (47-31) in an Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday. With the playoffs quickly approaching, the Celtics have found a nice groove, winning five straight games. On Sunday, Boston defeated Portland 124-107. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has dropped four games in a row, and on April 7, the New York Knicks topped the Bucks 122-109. Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe) are questionable for Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is questionable for the Bucks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Boston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Bucks odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 227.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Bucks spread: Boston -2.5

Celtics vs. Bucks Over-Under: 227.5 points

Celtics vs. Bucks money line: Boston -132, Milwaukee +111

BOS: Has hit the 1H money line in 36 of its last 41 away games

MIL: Has hit the Team Total Under in 32 of its last 52 games



Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a smooth and reliable three-level scorer. Tatum uses his footwork to create space from defenders and can be also be a force on the glass. The Duke product is seventh in the NBA in scoring (27) with 8.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. On April 1 against the Charlotte Hornets, Tatum finished with 25 points and 10 boards.

Guard Jaylen Brown is an athletic bucket-getter for the Celtics. Brown can get in the paint with ease but also has a knack for being disruptive on the defensive end. The 27-year-old averages 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. In her last outing, Brown finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and one steal.

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo (questionable) is a dominating presence in the paint as both a scorer and rebounder. Antetokounmpo consistently moves players to create easy looks at the rim. He is second in the NBA in scoring (30.7), sixth in rebounds (11.6), and seventh in field-goal percentage (61.1%). In his last game, Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

Guard Damian Lillard has a knockdown jumper on the outside with limitless range. Lillard still has the burst to blow past defenders and will find the open man as a facilitator. He logs 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and seven assists per game. On April 5 versus Toronto, Lillard had 36 points and six assists.

