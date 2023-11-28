We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game. Boston is 13-4 overall and 7-0 at home, while Chicago is 5-13 overall and 1-7 on the road. It's the final game of group play for both teams, and the Celtics (2-1) need a decisive victory (23 points or more) to catch the Magic atop the East Group C standings. Meanwhile, the Bulls (0-3) have already been eliminated from advancing in the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023.

Last season, the two teams split their four head-to-head matchups straight up, but it was Chicago that covered the spread in all four contests. This time around, Boston is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 219.5 points. Before entering any Bulls vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Bulls spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics vs. Bulls over/under: 219.5 points

Celtics vs. Bulls money line: Celtics: -915, Bulls: +604

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 118-109 to Brooklyn. The loss came about despite the Bulls having been up 21 in the first quarter. Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 27 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

After a career year in 2021-22 when he joined the Bulls, DeRozan's numbers have tapered off the last two seasons, but he's still averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. However, he did average 28.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game against the Celtics last season, and Chicago will be relying on him for a big game if there's any chance of an upset on Tuesday night. Zach LaVine (foot) and Alex Caruso (toe) are both questionable for Chicago. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Celtics

Meanwhile, Boston earned a 113-103 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. Among those leading the charge was Jayson Tatum, who scored 34 points to go along with nine rebounds. Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his seventh season and looks like a shoe-in to make his fifth consecutive NBA All-Star team.

Jaylen Brown also had 21 points and seven rebounds in the victory over the Hawks, while Derrick White had his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 assists. With Jrue Holiday listed as questionable with an ankle injury, White may continue to play a critical role at point guard. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for Boston. See which team to pick here.

