The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden. Boston is 37-12 overall and 22-3 at home, while Memphis is 18-31 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Celtics have dominated this series in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings against the Grizzlies.

The Celtics are favored by 18 points in the latest Celtics vs. Grizzlies odds, and the over/under is 219 points. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Boston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Celtics vs. Grizzlies spread: Celtics -18

Celtics vs. Grizzlies over/under: 219 points

Celtics vs. Grizzlies money line: Celtics: -2201, Grizzlies: +1108

Celtics vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 121-101 punch to the gut against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.2% worse than the opposition.

Despite their losing streak, the Grizzlies are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. In addition, Memphis is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games on the road.

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics are coming off a 114-105 defeat at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though they lost, the Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. This was only their second loss (out of 15 games) when they've shared the ball that well.

Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics in scoring against the Lakers, finishing with 23 points. For the season, Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. The Celtics have won nine consecutive games at home against Memphis, but they're 0-5 against the spread in their last five contests at TD Garden.

How to make Celtics vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Grizzlies vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.