The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics meet for Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Tuesday. TD Garden hosts the matchup, with Boston leading 1-0 in the best-of-seven tilt. The Celtics led by 30 points and cruised to a double-digit win in the opener. Atlanta entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed at 41-41, while Boston won 57 games and earned the No. 2 seed.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 10-point home favorite, while the over/under is 229.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Celtics odds. Before making any Celtics vs. Hawks picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-37 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Hawks:

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -10

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 229 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics -550, Hawks +400

ATL: The Hawks are 19-23-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 25-17 against the spread in home games

Celtics vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks have a dynamic lead creator in Trae Young. Young led the NBA in total assists this season, and he averaged 26.2 points and 10.2 assists per game. His presence gives Atlanta inherent upside on offense, and the Hawks scored more than 1.2 points per possession after the All-Star break. Atlanta also posted top-10 marks in turnover rate, free throw accuracy, offensive rebound rate, field goal accuracy, second-chance points and points in the paint this season.

On defense, the Hawks had success with havoc creation in Game 1 with 17 turnovers and 13 steals, and Atlanta held opponents to 35.6% from 3-point range during the regular season. The Hawks also allowed only 23.2 free throw attempts per game this season, and Boston is a poor offensive rebounding team. The Celtics grab only 25.5% of available offensive rebounds, and the Hawks found solace at times on the glass in Game 1. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is led by a pair of dynamic wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of whom have strong matchups against a Hawks team that struggles on defense. Brown exploded for 29 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1, with Tatum averaging more than 30 points and eight rebounds per game during the regular season. The Celtics scored 1.17 points per possession in regular season games, No. 2 in the NBA, and Boston was in the top six of the league in 3-pointers (16.0 per game), 2-point accuracy (56.7%), 3-point accuracy (37.7%), and free throw accuracy (81.2%).

Boston committed a turnover on only 13% of offensive possessions, and the Celtics can also lean on a top-tier defense. The Celtics allowed less than a point per possession in Game 1 against the Hawks, with Atlanta posting an ugly 46.0% true shooting mark. Boston also posted top-five marks in the NBA in defensive rebound rate, assist prevention, opponent shooting and free throw prevention during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hawks vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with only four players projected to score more than 15 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NBA playoff picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 71-37 roll on NBA picks, and find out.