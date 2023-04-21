Friday's 2023 NBA playoff slate begins with an Eastern Conference clash in Atlanta. State Farm Arena hosts a Game 3 matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. Boston cruised to a pair of double-digit victories at home, with the Celtics now only two wins away from advancement. Boston posted a 25-16 road record in the regular season, with the Hawks winning 24 home games.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 229 in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Celtics picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Hawks and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -5

Celtics vs. Hawks over/under: 229 points

Celtics vs. Hawks money line: Celtics -210, Hawks +175

BOS: The Celtics are 22-19 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 18-23 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's offense is highly prolific this season, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency. The Celtics put pressure on opponents with a pair of high-profile shot creators in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In addition, Boston is crushing on the defensive end in the series, holding the Hawks to only 100.5 points per 100 possessions across the first two games. Atlanta is shooting only 40.7% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range, and the Hawks are generating only 15.0 free throw attempts and 22.0 assists per game.

The Celtics also finished the regular season with the No. 2 defense in the NBA, yielding only 110.6 points per 100 possessions. Boston led the league in defensive rebound rate (74.6%), with top-five marks in opponent field goal percentage, opponent 3-point percentage, free throw attempts allowed, and assists allowed. The Celtics also allowed fewer than 49 points in the paint per game during the regular season. See which team to back here.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks rely on a productive and explosive offense. Atlanta scored 115.5 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, a top-eight mark in the NBA, and the Hawks bumped that up to 120.1 points per 100 possessions after the All-Star break. The Hawks also take care of the ball with only a 12.6% turnover rate, and Boston creates only 12.7 takeaways per game on defense. Atlanta is also prolific on the offensive glass, securing 29% of available rebounds after missed shots in the series, and the Hawks grabbed 32.5% of missed shots after the All-Star break.

Dejounte Murray exploded for 29 points in Game 2, and he is averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 rebound, and 6.0 assists per game in the series. Elsewhere, Trae Young is one of the best passers in the NBA, leading the league in total assists, and Young averaged 26.2 points and 10.2 assists per game in 2022-23. See which team to back here.

How to make Celtics vs. Hawks picks

