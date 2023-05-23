The Boston Celtics aim to stay alive in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Tuesday. Boston trails the Miami Heat by a 3-0 margin in the 2023 Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics collapsed in a 128-102 road loss in Game 3 on Sunday, with Miami continuing its historic run through the postseason. Game 4 is set for Kaseya Center in Miami, and the Heat can earn a bid to play the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals with a victory.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 216 in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Heat -1.5

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 216 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Heat -120, Celtics +100

BOS: The Celtics are 26-22 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 20-27-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's play in the series has been maddening to analytically-inclined observers. The Celtics posted arguably the best overall profile of any team to this point, finishing in the top three of the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency during the regular season. In the playoffs, Boston is scoring almost 1.17 points per possession, and remains capable of an explosion at any time. The Celtics are making fewer than 30% of 3-point attempts against Miami, but that can be explained by variance, especially when noting Boston was in the top six of the NBA in 3-pointers (16.0 per game) and 3-point accuracy (37.7%) during the regular season.

The Celtics also finished in the top eight of the league in turnover rate, assists per game, and free throw accuracy, with a pair of top-flight wing creators in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In addition, Boston is averaging 54.0 points in the paint per game against Miami, showing an aptitude for attacking the rim when needed. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Jimmy Butler and the Heat are rolling in the playoffs and especially in this series. Butler is averaging 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game during Miami's playoff run, and the Heat have found an impressive level on offense. The Heat are scoring well over 1.17 points per possession in the playoffs, and Miami is shooting 51.9% from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range in the series against Boston. Miami is 11-3 overall in the playoffs, including a 6-0 mark at home and continue to play extremely well on defense.

The Heat are giving up fewer than 1.11 points per possession in the playoffs, and Miami leads the entire postseason in scoring 20.3 points per game off turnovers. The Heat are generating 7.9 steals per game, including 9.3 per game in the series, and Boston is committing 15.0 turnovers per contest in the series. Miami's 3-point defense has also been important, with opponents shooting 32.9% from long distance in the playoffs and Boston converting only 29.2% of 3-point chances in the first three games. See which team to pick here.

