Fresh off a win over one of their main rivals, the Boston Celtics will look to remain unbeaten in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament when they battle the Orlando Magic in a Group C matchup on Black Friday. The Celtics (12-3, 2-0 Tournament), who held off the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 on Wednesday, have won seven of their past eight games. The Magic (10-5, 2-1 Tournament), who have won five in a row, are coming off a 124-119 win over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Boston leads the Atlantic Division, while Orlando is tied with Miami atop the Southeast Division standings.

Tipoff from Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time series 73-54, but Orlando has won the last three meetings. Boston is a 5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Magic odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223.

Celtics vs. Magic spread: Celtics -5

Celtics vs. Magic over/under: 223 points

Celtics vs. Magic money line: Celtics -211, Magic +170

BOS: The Celtics have hit the third quarter game total over in 82 of their last 100 games (+62.25 units)

ORL: The Magic are 12-3 ATS this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum has been on a roll, posting back-to-back double-doubles. In Monday's loss at Charlotte, Tatum scored 45 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out six assists and making two blocks. In the win over the Bucks, he poured in 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while adding four assists and one block. For the season, Tatum is averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in a team-high 36.9 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown (questionable, adductor) is also coming off a solid effort in the win over Milwaukee. In that game, he poured in 26 points, while dishing out eight assists and adding one rebound and one steal. He has scored 20 or more points in five of the past seven games. For the season, he has started all 14 games he has played in, averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and one steal. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero has registered three consecutive 20-plus point games, including a 23-point, four-assist, three-block and three-rebound performance in Wednesday's win over the Nuggets. In 15 games, all starts, Banchero is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is connecting on 47.7% of his field goals, including 45.5% from 3-point range. He has posted two double-doubles, including a 26-point and 12-rebound effort in a 112-97 win over Milwaukee on Nov. 11.

Third-year veteran and small forward Franz Wagner has continued his strong play. In the win over Denver, he poured in a season-high 27 points, while dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds and blocking two shots. He has scored 20 or more points in seven games, including four in the past seven. In 15 games, all starts, Wagner is averaging 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

