The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors square off on Monday evening in a matchup between returning playoff teams from the Eastern Conference. The Celtics knocked off the Raptors in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, and Boston is off to a 4-3 start this season. Toronto has struggled out of the gate, losing four of the first five contests this season. Kemba Walker (knee) remains sidelined for the Celtics, and Patrick McCaw (knee) is out for the Raptors.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Tampa. William Hill Sportsbook lists Toronto as a three-point home favorite, up half a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215 in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds.

Celtics vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -3

Celtics vs. Raptors over-under: 215 points

Celtics vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -160; Celtics +140

BOS: The Celtics are 3-4 against the spread in 2020-21

TOR: The Raptors are 1-4 against the spread this season

Why the Celtics can cover



Boston is a potent offensive team, scoring nearly 1.12 points per possession this season. That offensive efficiency ranks in the top ten of the NBA, and Boston is also a top-eight team in both effective field goal percentage (55.5 percent) and offensive rebound rate (29.2 percent). The Raptors have few weaknesses defensively, but Toronto is grabbing only 69.1 percent of missed shots by their opponents, which could open the door for Boston on the offensive glass.

Defensively, Boston is off to a slow start, but they were an elite group last season with similar personnel. The Celtics are also creating havoc at a high level, forcing a turnover on 16.2 percent of possessions, and the Raptors enter this game as one of the five worst offensive teams in the league this season on a per-possession basis.

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are an elite defensive team, both in the past and in the early going of the 2020-21 season. Toronto is giving up only 1.06 points per possession this season, and the Raptors finished second in the NBA in defensive efficiency in 2019-20. Nick Nurse's team is generating a turnover on 18.0 percent of possessions defensively, and the Raptors also rank in the top eight in shooting efficiency allowed.

On the offensive side, the Raptors are searching for their baseline, but they have three potent scorers in Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. In addition, the Celtics are not a strong defensive rebounding team, grabbing only 70.3 percent of defensive rebound opportunities, and Toronto could produce second-chance points using physicality and tenacity.

How to make Celtics vs. Raptors picks

