The Boston Celtics will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 6-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Washington is 2-6 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Wizards won two of the three meetings between the teams last season.

Boston is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235. Before entering any Wizards vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 65-36 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -4.5

Celtics vs. Wizards over-under: 235 points

Latest Odds: Washington Wizards +4.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics topped the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 107-105. Payton Pritchard's put-back with 0.2 seconds remaining proved to be the decisive basket. Marcus Smart missed a layup before Pritchard swooped in and put the game away. It was the third consecutive win for Boston. Jayson Tatum had 27 points and Jaylen Brown added 21. The Celtics prevailed despite squandering a early 17-point lead and a late 10-point edge.

Boston has won five of its past six games overall. Smart (thumb) returned from a one-game layoff and had nine points on 3-of-10 shooting. Jeff Teague (ankle) remained sidelined. He is listed as questionable for Friday's game. Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams III, Grant Williams and Carsen Edwards are listed as questionable due to health and safety protocols. Boston has a 99-42 all-time home record vs. Washington.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington could not overcome Philadelphia on Wednesday in a 141-136 loss despite a historic career night from Bradley Beal. He scored 60 points, tying a franchise record in the defeat. Beal sparked a comeback from a 21-point deficit, scoring 57 points in the first three quarters.

Beal was stuffed on a layup and missed a 3-pointer inside the final minute. He was 20 of 25 from the floor, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, and went 13 of 15 from the line.

Washington allowed 82 points in the first half vs. the Sixers. Russell Westbrook played through a dislocated finger on his right hand and had 20 points. His availability for Friday's game is uncertain. The Wizards have split the last 14 meetings with the Celtics. Thomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds in his last meeting with Philadelphia.

How to make Celtics vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Celtics vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wizards vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Celtics spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 65-36 roll.