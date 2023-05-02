The Phoenix Suns went down 2-0 against the Denver Nuggets after losing in Game 2 of this Western Conference semifinals series. So far they played most of the second half of Monday night's game without Chris Paul, who exited the game in the third quarter.

The Suns officially ruled Paul out in the fourth quarter with left groin tightness. The injury occurred when Paul was fighting for positioning with Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a rebound. After Paul elevated to try and keep Caldwell-Pope from grabbing the rebound, he immediately began grabbing at his groin area when he landed. The Nuggets ended up getting the offensive board and the bucket, and as the Suns regained possession Paul was jogging gingerly down the sideline. He stayed in the game for one more possession, then was subbed out. He then immediately walked back to the locker room.

Here's how the injury happened:

Losing Paul is a huge blow for the Suns, especially on offense as he can get the ball moving. In Game 1, and in portions of Game 2 the Suns had several possessions with minimal ball movement, resulting in low quality shot selections. Paul acts as a table setter for guys like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, and without him it gives Phoenix one less ballhandler to go to on the floor.

After the game, Suns coach Monty Williams told reporters that Paul couldn't push off after the injury, and said the team will learn more about the extent of the injury on Tuesday. Needless to say, Paul missing any time in this series isn't ideal for the Suns.